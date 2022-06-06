Manifest: Josh Dallas Thanks Fans with Season 4 Preview Clip

The story of how series creator Jeff Rake's Manifest came back to life on Netflix after being canceled by NBC is the kind of thing that television historians will probably write a book or two on some time down the road. Because if you were ever looking for an example of how a show's cast, crew, creative team, and fandom can come together to save the show they love, Manifest should definitely be at the top of that list. And the patience & dedication was paid back in a big way on Monday, with actor & director Josh Dallas (Ben Stone) sharing a preview of the 20-episode final season (with the season broken into two, 10-episode parts).

Now here's a look at a sneak preview of what's to come, and seriously? What's creepy about Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) searching through storage containment units? What's that? You said, "everything"? Well… you're right…

When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they're all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny.

Heading into 2022, Rake spoke with EW to offer some early Manifest updates on production as well as some personal insight into how he felt hearing the good news:

The "Manifest" Endgame "Won't Change At All": "The good news is I am absolutely confident that 20 episodes give me enough time to tell the entirety of the story as I always intended to. When I've talked in the past about having a roadmap all the way to the end of the series, that didn't mean that I had a roadmap for literally every single episode. I have a roadmap with a series of twists and turns and flags in the sand that we would ultimately hit in order to tell the core stories within our mythology and within our relationship drama. So it will not be a particularly difficult exercise to overlay that same exact roadmap onto 20 episodes. It will be quite organic."

No Matter How the Season Gets Released, It Will Still Be "Manifest": "The good news for the fans is that they can absolutely expect the same show that they've been watching. Netflix has been so lovely in my conversations with them so far. They've made it quite clear that they want us to keep making the same show that we've been making. The audience shouldn't be concerned that the tone of the show is going to shift, or the method of storytelling is going to shift. We're going to keep making the show that everyone fell in love with."

Okay, All of the Business Stuff Aside. How Did Rake Feel When He Got "The News": "Oh my goodness. It's such a combination of emotions, from gratitude to humility to shock and awe and incredible excitement. It's been a spectrum of emotions from June, when we got the bad news, to July, when we started sniffing the possibility of a future for us. Then there was a month of uncertainty where it looked like something might come together, but there were many hurdles to jump and so you manage your expectations. You're hoping for the best but don't want to go through a second round of disappointment. Thankfully I've had colleagues and family to accompany me along this journey, but the result is so incredible."