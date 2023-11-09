Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, MaAriah May, recaps, wrestling

Mariah May Debuts on AEW Dynamite, Stabbing WWE in the Back

Mariah May betrays WWE by signing with AEW, leaving The Chadster fuming! Why, Mariah, why?! What did Vince McMahon ever do to you? 😤🤬🎤👎🤼‍♀️

Article Summary Mariah May betrays WWE legacy by joining AEW, shocking fans.

Debut on AEW Dynamite leaves The Chadster with a sour taste.

Tony Khan accused of ruining wrestling traditions with signings.

Call to action: urge wrestlers to choose WWE heritage over AEW.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦‍♂️ Just when The Chadster thought Wednesday nights were finally safe from Tony Khan surprises, along comes yet another gut-punch courtesy of AEW Dynamite. 😡 Last night's episode saw the debut of former Stardom star, Mariah May, in a backstage interview that… let's just say it made The Chadster want to chuck The Chadster's White Claw seltzer right at the screen! As if it wasn't bad enough, Mariah May had the audacity to not only join AEW but also to wax poetic about Tony Storm and her influence. RJ City was the one cozying up with May, hinting at a possible introduction to the AEW Women's division next week. And you know what? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Here's Mariah May, fresh off a stint in Japan with Stardom, talking about how Toni Storm drew her to AEW like a moth to a flame. 🦋 The Chadster thought talent recognized talent, but apparently, they also recognize bad decisions. The Chadster thinks if it weren't for that billionaire Tony Khan, Mariah May could have been walking the halls of the WWE Performance Center, honing her craft the right way, the WWE way. Instead, she's got stars in her eyes for AEW—It's literally like she took out a custom Vince McMahon voodoo doll and plunged a knife right into its soft-constructed back. 😱

In The Chadster's tireless pursuit of unbiased journalism—alongside the likes of Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, who surely endure their own type of turmoil from the AEW mastermind—The Chadster has come to realize just how much Tony Khan loves ruining careers with his AEW garbage. Not only promising young wrestlers but also the sanctity of the wrestling tradition WWE has built. Every new signing to AEW takes a steamroller to the foundation laid by the greats of WWE. 🚜

The Chadster just wishes these wrestlers knew how much better their careers would be if they joined WWE. It's not just a company; it's a heritage, a legacy! 🏰 And every time someone like Mariah May signs with AEW, it's yet another wound for Vince, WWE, and the fans who stand by true wrestling.

The Chadster encourages all of The Chadster's readers to reach out to their favorite wrestlers and tell them not to sign with AEW. It's imperative to save the souls of the wrestling business from being lured into Tony Khan's web of ego. As far as The Chadster is concerned, his reputation is staked on taking the stand against this attack on the business and spreading awareness, even if it means confronting nightmares about Tony Khan hunting The Chadster through a maze of Miata mirrors, 😱 which, by the way, happen far too often to be coincidences, Tony!

Here's a thought: maybe, just maybe, if we all band together, we can make a stand. Let's tell Tony Khan and his little cult of wrestling anarchy that enough is enough. 🛑 And you know what would really cheese Tony off? Cranking up some Smash Mouth and riding off into the sunset in a sleek Mazda Miata—not that Tony Khan has the good taste to appreciate such a perfect confluence of nostalgia and class. 🚗🌅 But The Chadster digresses; the main point remains, save the wrestling world, one wrestler at a time from AEW's clutches. Let's do it, gang! 🙏

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!