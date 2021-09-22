Marvel Podcasts Unlimited Exclusively Apple: Hawkeye, Wolverine & More

Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, the podcast channel from SiriusXM and Marvel Entertainment, is now available exclusively on Apple Podcasts. The channel is a paid subscription for $3.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Subscribers get early access to a growing assortment of original new scripted and unscripted podcast series from Marvel, featuring popular characters like Wolverine, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Doctor Doom.

According to Variety, exclusive programming in Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts includes Marvel's Declassified, a documentary series that explores the evolving history of Marvel Comics. Subscribers also get early access to Marvel's first Spanish-language podcast series, Marvel's Wolverine: La Larga Noche, an adaptation of Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night, which launches worldwide today with an entirely new voice cast.

On October 4th, Marvel Podcasts Unlimited subscribers will get early access to the first two episodes of the second installment in the Marvel's Wastelanders series, Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, featuring Hawkeye (Stephen Lang) and his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Sasha Lane). Subscribers will also get early access to all future installments, including Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow, Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine and Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom, as well as other exclusive audio entertainment from Marvel and SiriusXM.

Marvel's Wastelanders; Hawkeye: Thirty years ago, the villains of the world rose up and killed all the heroes. Well, all the heroes that mattered. The sole survivor of the Avengers, Hawkeye (Stephen Lang) is now a sideshow freak, re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences.

There's also a new free Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts, featuring popular Marvel and SiriusXM podcasts original series including Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night and its sequel, Marvel's Wolverine: The Lost Trail, Marvel/Method, an unscripted series where actor and rapper Method Man interviews celebrity guests like Killer Mike, Jemele Hill and Kevin Smith about all things Marvel; This Week in Marvel, a weekly conversation series about the latest Marvel comics, TV, movies, games, toys, and more; Women of Marvel; Marvel's Voices; and Marvel's Pull List. The free Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts also features the first episode of Wastelanders: Star-Lord, starring Timothy Busfield as Peter Quill, Chris Elliott as Rocket, Danny Glover as Red, and Vanessa Williams as Emma Frost. The launch comes under the deal Marvel and SiriusXM signed in 2019 to create original podcast series featuring Marvel characters.