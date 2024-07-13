Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, Marvel, Movies, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, sdcc, SDCC 2024

Marvel Studios Set for SDCC 2024 Hall H But What Can We Expect?

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and "special guests" are set for SDCC's Hall H on July 27th - two weeks before Disney's D23. What can we expect?

With Marvel Studios playing a major role during Disney's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which is set to run August 9, 10, and 11, we were wondering what kind of presence it would have during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, considering SDCC 2024 is hitting well less a month before "The Mouse's" own pop culture spotlight. Earlier today, Comic-Con International released the official schedule for Saturday, July 27th – with Marvel Studios set for Hall H from 6 pm to 7 pm PT. So far, we know that Marvel Studios President/Producer Kevin Feige "and special guests" will "provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe." It will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios marks its return to Hall H after a previous summer that saw the convention season impacted by labor strikes.

Even with two high-profile media events so close to one another, it's not like Marvel Studios is lacking in topics to talk about. On the film side, they have Deadpool & Wolverine, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four, Blade, Armor Wars, Spider-Man 4, and more (maybe even some big "Avengers" news?). On the streaming series side, we're looking at Agatha All Along, Eyes of Wakanda, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Marvel Zombies, Untitled Vision Series, What If…? Season 3, Wonder Man, X-Men 97 Season 2, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and more.

As we mentioned earlier, Disney's D23 will be kicking off about two weeks or so after SDCC 2024 wraps, and the lineup on the television side of things already looks impressive (and we're assuming some surprises are on the way). For example, the "Marvel Animation Sneak Peek" panel/presentation is set to preview what's on the way from Marvel Animation, with special guests and first looks at a number of series – including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, future seasons of What If…?, X-Men '97, and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!