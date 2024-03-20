Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, marvel zombies, preview

Marvel Zombies "Pretty Intense," "Not Pulling Its Punches": Winderbaum

Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television & Animation Brad Winderbaum discusses how Marvel Zombies is living up to its TV-MA rating.

While maybe not as highly anticipated as X-Men '97 was, Marvel Zombies could prove to be another major animation hit for Marvel Studios. Sporting a TV-MA rating, the "What If…?" spinoff series has already offered looks at zombie versions of Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Okoye, and Captain America. On the not-quite-so-dead side, there were also looks at Jimmy Woo, Kate Bishop, Yelena, Shang Chi, and Ms. Marvel.

Now, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television & Animation Brad Winderbaum is making it clear that adult animation is in the studio's future – and that the series plans to live up to its rating. "In terms of more mature animation, yeah, we're making a 'Marvel Zombies' show right now that is pretty intense that's for sure a TV-MA show," Winderbaum shared during an interview with IGN. "And again, it's trying to honor the comics. And what was so great about the comics was it not pulling its punches. That's certainly what we're going for on that project also."

"That's going to be crazy. Yeah, [it's] full TV-MA," Andrews shared during an interview with Phase Zero, making it clear that the animated series will be making the most of that rating. As for the series itself, while it's inspired by the comics universe, Andrews confirms that Marvel Zombies will build upon the universe created during the first season of the MCU anthology series. "It's spawning off of what was done on Episode [105]. The notion was, there's some inspiration from the comic, the fact that they're zombies, but we're not doing the comic, like, in any stretch. We have our own take on it, and a lot of that stuff has been set up by our talented [What If…?] writers early on, so, just taking that and… exploring that mythology in that episode a bit more. So, yeah, it's crazy,"

Iman Vellani on "Marvel Zombies" Recording, Ms. Marvel Role

"We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun," Vellani shared during an interview with The Direct, confirming that she's wrapped recording on the season. Vellani added, "And I love – there are a lot of cool characters in the 'Marvel Zombies' show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing,'" And being in "the center of the show" means that Kamala will be running into "some really cool people" along the way. "I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

During an interview at New York Comic Con 2022, writer Zeb Wells was asked about the "Marvel Zombies" episode of What If…?, which then segued into the writer clarifying his involvement in the "Marvel Zombies" universe. "So I did not do ["Marvel Zombies" What If…? episode], but I'm doing the spin-off. So it's not out yet. But I love that episode too, so when I got the call that they were going to do a spin-off from that episode, I was like, 'oh yeah, let's do it,'" Wells explained. But it was the last part that caught our ear, with the writer adding, "So it's four episodes, not sure when it comes yet, but it's looking really cool." Hmmm. So does that mean four episodes, each the same length as an average What If…? episode? Or could we be looking as a "smaller ep count/longer episodes" scenario?

