Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Shows Its Season 7 Profiles in Courage

ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. heads out for its most dangerous season yet starting Wednesday, May 27, with the seventh and final season opener, "The New Deal". Stranded in 1930's New York City and racing against the clock (ironically enough) to prevent the destruction of the past, present, and future, Coulson (Clark Cregg) and the team will face friends and foes on a mission so game-changing that it might just require S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra to actually work together. Now, the network is releasing the one sure-fire thing that drives home the point that the upcoming seventh season is also the final one: the deadly-serious, black-n-white profile images, like the ones you're about to see below. To be fair, it's a much better cliche to go with than the one ABC went with for the Modern Family series finale: the "backs-to-us-as -they-look-towards-the-future-or-a-setting-sun" approach. Now that we think about it, the shows could've made for a great crossover, but we digress:

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, episode 1 "The New Deal": Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present, and future of the world. Written by George Kitson, and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Enver Gjokaj, Joel Stoffer, Tobias Jelinek, Joe Reegan, Nora Zehetner, Greg Finley, Luke Baines, and Patton Oswalt guest star.

Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.