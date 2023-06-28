Posted in: ABC, Comics, Comics Publishers, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Comics, streaming, TV | Tagged: agents of shield, donald trump, larry young, msnbc

Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD Photobombs Trump's Indictment Discussions

Lawyer Bradley Moss appeared on Lawrence O'Donnell's MSNBC show to discuss Donald Trump and Agents Of SHIELD made an appearance.

Mark Kolpack was Visual Effects Supervisor for every one of the 136 episodes of Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD (and the Slingshot spinoff) and he also directed one or two episodes. He posted to Twitter about something he noticed while watching MSNBC. "Sitting watching @Lawrence on @MSNBC with @BradMossEsq and what do I see sitting on a table behind him? An @AgentsofSHIELD file. I guess he is an agent? What gives Mr. Moss? I led the Visual Effects team for all 7 seasons. BTW, always love your legal commentary."

Because, yes, the lawyer Bradley Moss appeared on Lawrence O'Donnell's MSNBC show. to discuss Donald Trump's defences over his criminal indictment on the campaign trail this past weekend. And that Marvel's Agent Of SHIELD file was indeed in the background of Moss' offices.

Let us zoom in a little, shall we? It's not just any agent. It's Larry Young.

Larry Young has been a prominent figure in comics and sci-fi fandom over the decades and was also behind the independent comic book publisher AIT/Planet Lar known for comics such as Astronauts In Trouble and the early work of Brian Wood, Joe Casey and Matt Fraction. In tribute, Joe Casey named an agent of SHIELD after him, Agent Larry Young who led their Air Cavalry and who first appeared in Cable #60 in 1998. Also appearing in Casey-written issues of Wolverine and Deathlok and was last seen trapped in a Deathlok body.

Bradley Moss is a partner at Mark S Zaid, the law firm that represented the whistleblower whose complaint against former President Donald Trump led to an impeachment inquiry. Mark Zaid also represented comics writer Mark Waid (no relation) in the case brought by Richard Meyer, which was eventually dismissed. Regarding that case (and Bleeding Cool report) he said, "My latest case combines my legal profession and comic book passion. Proud to be on the side of @MarkWaid and justice." So there's a link.

But how Agent Larry Young's file jumped from the Marvel comic books, through the Marvel Studios TV production side (there was no Agent Larry Young I can find on the TV show) and onto Bradley Moss's desk?

Well, it turns out that real-life Larry Young has a book containing his reviews of Agents Of SHIELD for the now-defunct Spunkybean website into a 208-page book with a foreword by Eric Palicki. And Moss, a fan, knowing he was going to be on the TV a lot, decided to start plugging it. He posted to Facebook five days ago "I will be on MSNBC tonight at the top of the 10pm EST hour. And there may be a new display piece, courtesy of Larry Young." And that's what he's been doing, on the Mueller Report, and more, since. Will he ever stop? Depends if people keep indicting Trump, I guess. Larry Young's Agents Of SHIELD will be available at San Diego Comic-Con and from the Dork Court webstore.

