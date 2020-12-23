Richard Meyer Has Voluntarily Dismissed Lawsuit against Mark Waid

Bleeding Cool has closely followed the lawsuit filed by Richard Meyer against Mark Waid since its original court filing on September 19, 2018. Carefully watched by industry observers in the interim, the case has generated much commentary from the comics community at large in the over two years since it was filed. But it appears that the legal conflict is now over. Bleeding Cool is in receipt of the following joint statement made by Meyer and Waid, via Mark Zaid, attorney for Mark Waid, regarding the matter.

JOINT STATEMENT FROM RICHARD MEYER AND MARK WAID On September 19, 2018, plaintiff Richard Meyer filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas against defendant Mark Waid that asserted claims of tortious interference with contract and defamation arising out of the intended publication of a comic book by Antarctic Press entitled "Jawbreakers." Following jurisdictional discovery and motions practice, a First Amended Complaint was filed on July 24, 2019. Since the filing of the lawsuit, "Jawbreakers" has been successfully published and COVID-19 has significantly impacted the world around us. Upon consideration of all the circumstances, the parties have jointly decided that it is in the best interests of all concerned, and the comic book community at large, for this litigation to end and Mr. Meyer has decided to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit. Neither party has admitted any liability or responsibility, can claim to have achieved any victory and both have agreed to assume their own fees and costs. With the dismissal of the lawsuit, the parties have executed a confidential agreement and have no interest in continuing this dispute in the public arena or anywhere else.

On twitter, Zaid noted that, "The #comicbook defamation case against my client @MarkWaid that is related to #ComicsGate has been dismissed with prejudice." Zaid is a comic book collector and fan who is also an attorney well known for handling cases regarding national security, security clearances, government investigations, Freedom of Information Act filings and government whistleblowing.