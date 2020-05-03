Mary Wants Kate to Let Her in on the Action in Newest Batwoman Preview

With The CW's Batwoman returning Sunday night with "If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe in You," Kate (Ruby Rose) enlists the help of Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Julia (Christina Wolfe) to go undercover in the middle of the hottest club in Gotham City to retrieve something painfully vital. You may have noticed that Mary's (Nicole Kang) name wasn't included in that planning. As you're about to see in the following preview, she noticed, too. Considering she's up on the whole "Kate is Batwoman" thing, it's safe to say that she was expecting to have a more hands-on role with the missions moving forward. Unfortunately, it looks like Kate had other ideas.

Batwoman season 1, episode 18 "If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe in You": WHO CAN YOU TRUST? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) enlists Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) for an undercover mission to recover one of the most important items from her cousin's arsenal. While Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues developing her devious plans within Arkham's walls, she gets an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) who needs her help. Meanwhile, Mary (Nicole Kang) tries to prove herself to Kate. As Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets closer to a co-worker, Kate reunites with an old flame. James Bamford directed the episode, written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash.

