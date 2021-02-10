Masters of the Universe: Bear McCreary Working on "Score of My Dreams"

Well, it would appear a whole lot of you are liking what you're hearing so far. On Monday, Kevin Smith announced that Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica) had been tapped as the composer of Mattel Television and Netflix's animated sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. But that wasn't all, as the streaming service's social media accounts also shared a look-listen of Smith previewing a sample of McCreary's work. And it wasn't just any sample, as fans were treated to how the transformation scene is starting to sound as Chris Wood's (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) Prince Adam transforms into He-Man (you can check it out here). And based on the feedback we've received on our end, it sounds like you approve (and that's not even close to the final product).

Now we're hearing from McCreary, reacting to the preview by throwing a ton of appreciation Kevin and the creative team's way for giving him the opportunity to "write the score of my dreams." In a follow-up tweet, McCreary reminds us that what we heard was just an initial mock-up (damn!) and that the final version "is killer":

Behold @ThatKevinSmith reacting to my first sketch for He-Man's transformation in the new @MastersOfficial anime series for @netflix. This show is beyond epic. Kevin and the creative team have let me write the score of my dreams!🤘🏼🔥🗡 #MastersOfTheUniverse #Revelation https://t.co/dnQMz7auFB — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) February 8, 2021

Yes, that audio is just a demo / sketch I sent to @ThatKevinSmith to see if he liked the concept. This video clip actually marks one of the first times I've ever publicly released a mock-up. The final, with live orch, choir and band, is killer! 🤓🎶 #MastersoftheUniverse #MOTU https://t.co/KscsVholm0 — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) February 9, 2021

A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beastman and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 yeas to see!

The voice cast for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a virtual "who's who" of the pop culture landscape: Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra, Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops, and Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) (Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man.

In addition, the cast also includes Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scareglow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man, and Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena.