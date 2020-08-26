Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith Likes What He Sees

From all of the love thrown at writers Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (October Faction), and Tim Sheridan (The Death and Return of Superman), the cast, and animation studio Powerhouse (Castlevania) for their hard work to offering actor Tony Todd (Candyman, The Crow) high praise for his work as the voice of Scareglow, director and "Uber-Geek" Kevin Smith has been doing a nice job keeping fans up-to-speed on how sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation has been progressing. Now we have a new one, and it's making the entire thing feeling a whole lot more real- like "can start whispering about seeing footage soon" real.

Smith took to Twitter on Wednesday to let everyone know that he's seen animatics for eight episodes so far, and they're looking "amazing." On top of that, he has screened the first fully-animated, pre-corrections/enhancements run by Powerhouse and… well… we'll leave it to Smith to tell you how he feels:

After seeing amazing animatics for 8 episodes so far, I just watched the first fully animated pass of @MastersOfficial. And even before @powerhouseanim makes corrections/enhancements? Zoar above, this show looks FANTASTIC! Congrats to @Mattel & @netflix! Can't wait until 2021… pic.twitter.com/6GKQuK67o1 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 26, 2020

A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beastman and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 yeas to see!

The voice cast for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a virtual "who's who" of the pop culture landscape: Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra, Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops, and Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) (Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man.

In addition, the cast also includes Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scareglow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man, and Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena.