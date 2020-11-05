Matches Announced for Next Week's Impact Wrestling and Turning Point

On last night's episode of Impact Wrestling, Impact announced several matches for next week's episode of Impact while continuing to build the card for the upcoming Turning Point quasi-PPV, which will air exclusively on Impact Plus. The big storyline in Impact Wrestling right now continues to be the questions of who shot John E. Bravo during his wedding to Rosemary. That storyline advanced with Tommy Dreamer taking on the role of a detective on Impact last night, complete with a Sherlock Holmes costume. Dreamer narrowed the list of suspects down to ten and promised to continue his investigation next week.

In terms of matches, TJP demanded and received a match with Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship, but if he loses, he can never challenge Raju for the title again. Chris Sabin also requested a match with a member of XXXL after the team attacked and further injured his partner, Alex Shelley, the prior week. Sabin will face Acey Romero on next week's episode. Finally, after forming an alliance on Locker Room Talk for the upcoming Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament, Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood will have their first match together against Havok and Neveah next week.

The card for Turning Point also took shape on last night's episode of Impact. Moose will take on Willie Mack at the event. Deonna Purrazzo will get a rematch against Su Yung for the Knockouts Championship, and it will be an "anything goes" match. The Good Brothers will challenge for The North's Tag Team Championships. Finally, Rich Swann will defend the World Championship against Sami Callahan, who may have expanded his stable with Ken Shamrock to also include Eric Young.

Turning Point will air on Impact Plus on November 14th. Impact airs weekly at 8 PM Eastern on Tuesday nights, both on AXS and on Twitch. You can read our full recap of last night's episode here.