Matches Set for Next Week's Impact Wrestling After Surprise Return

Impact Wrestling aired on AXS TV and Twitch last night, and in a novel concept for a wrestling show, booked most of next week's matches ahead of time. Five matches were announced on the show, which also paid off a long-running storyline.

Willie Mack will take on Chris Bey next week in a match made after Bey insulted Mack. Bey was looking for an opportunity against Impact World Champion Rich Swann and called Mack a "loser" in the process. Bey does have a point since he did beat Mack to win the X-Division Championship a few months back, but Mack will be fighting for his dignity this time!

The Motor City Machine Guns will take on XXXL in what they're calling phase one of a three-phase plan that will continue with revenge on The North and end with a shot at The Good Brothers for the Impact tag team championships. But XXXL could have other problems besides the Machine Guns, as it was revealed this week that Lawrence D, the smooth-talking alter ego of Larry D, was the one who shot John E. Bravo for stealing Rosemary from him while they were dating on Wrestle House.

In the Knockouts tag team tournament, Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle will take on the new team of Jordynne Grace and Jazz. Jazz made a surprise appearance on Impact last night to announce she wanted to finish her career on a high note by winning the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. She agreed to team with Grace for the tournament.

Finally, Rohit Raju will defend the X-Division Championship against Crazzy Steve after Steve dressed up as Suicide and beat him in a Defeat Rohit challenge last night. Rohit believed it was TJP under the mask, trying to work around the stipulation that he's not allowed to challenge for the title again. Still, when the real TJP showed up at the top of the ramp to declare that the coronavirus is a hoax perpetrated by the liberal media, Rohit was distracted and allowed Steve to get the pin.