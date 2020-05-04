Matt Riddle Shoots on Goldberg Once Again in New Interview

Matt Riddle is at it again, trashing former WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg. In a new interview with Sportskeeda, Riddle, who has had heat with Goldberg in the past, was asked what he thought of Goldberg's most recent run. In that run, Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt in a squash match to win the Universal Championship, which he then lost in another short match to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 in April.

"You know, it's unfortunate," Riddle said of Goldberg. "It's not that he wasn't a money-making machine in his time, and this and that, and that he's not entertaining. I get it. But, at the end of the day, this is a really hard thing to do. It's hard on your body and there's a reason why, you know, people come and go. Then to not only bring him back but then to almost destroy… if Bray Wyatt wasn't as good as he is and so charismatic as he is and everything else, he wouldn't be able to survive. Most characters would die after that and probably be released shortly after. He was billed undefeated then just to have him Speared a couple times, barely Jackhammered, one, two, three."

Riddle was nicer to Goldberg than he has been in some of his past comments but still believes that Goldberg shouldn't be put over talent today. "The other thing, too, is you're putting other athletes that are in their prime or trying of having their run, you're putting them in jeopardy because somebody wants to come back," he said. "You know? And the landscape of professional wrestling has changed since the '90s. Not that it's better or worse, but it's a little bit more sport, it's a little more competitive, it's a little harder hitting. Not that there wasn't hard-hitting stuff or there wasn't that style then, there was but I feel like now, overall, it's different. Getting in a World Title match and you can't deliver a good forearm, or this or that, people are going to call you out."

Riddle also had some words for Strowman, comparing his work rate with Goldberg's, at least for that particular match. "I don't think it was a poor move bringing him back for a match, but to bring him back to win the title, to destroy the character like The Fiend being so unstoppable and then just have Braun Strowman beat him… You know, it doesn't really do much for Braun Strowman beating him," Riddle said. "It's not like it was a passing of the torch or a great match. It was a couple of Spears and a Powerslam. And I don't want to knock on Braun or anybody, I don't want to knock on people's work but at the same time, realize where you are, realize how hard people work to get where you are, realize how lucky you are and maybe you just want to put a little bit more effort into what you're doing."

"As a fan, like yourself and myself, we all agree and every fan that watched that, even if they wanted Braun to win or whatever, was disappointed," Riddle concluded. "Even if you wanted Goldberg to win, you probably didn't want him to win like that. It's one of those things. You know me, I think it was a bad call but I don't make those calls, I can only give my input, my insight, and my opinion, and that's all I have."

