Mayfair Witches Pushes Back Premiere; Now on AMC, AMC+; New Teaser

Following the success of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, the Anne Rice "universe" is set to grow in early 2023 with the premiere of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. But earlier today, AMC Networks has some updates for fans that we wanted to pass along. First, the premiere has been pushed back a few days, from Thursday, January 5th, to Sunday, January 8th. Following that, we learned that the series would run on both AMC and AMC+. And finally, we have a new teaser ("The Key") that continues the run of teasers giving us exactly the kind of creeps that we were hoping for since the first one.

Based on Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches and now set to premiere on Sunday, January 8th, here's a look at the newest teaser for AMC & AMC+'s Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches:

Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on intuitive young neurosurgeon Rowan, who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) aka Rowan and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law) aka Cortland Mayfair star, with Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher; Midnight Mass) recurring as Diedre with Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) on board as series regular Ciprien Grieve. Beth Grant (Rain Man, No Country for Old Men) is set to recur as Carlotta, with Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) recurring as Ellie and Jen Richards (Her Story) playing Jojo. Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Boardwalk Empire) will be taking on the role of Lasher, a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.