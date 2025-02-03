Posted in: TV | Tagged: amc, interview with the vampire, Jen Richards, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches: Richards on "Immortal Universe" Expansion, Crossovers

Jen Richards spoke with us about adjusting to the supernatural world of Mayfair Witches, Immortal Universe crossover possibilities, and more.

Jen Richards has a lot going on as she builds her filmography as a writer and actor. She emerged as a growing presence on TV with her appearances on CBS's Clarice, FX's Better Things, and the Cinedigm thriller MK Ultra (2022). Her latest venture is a dream come true, joining Anne Rice's Immortal Universe in AMC's Mayfair Witches, from creators Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding. Her character, Josephine "Jojo" Mayfair, is an original creation for the TV series as Courtland Mayfair's (Harry Hamlin) daughter. Richards spoke to Bleeding Cool about how Mayfair Witches challenges her as an actress she hasn't done in previous projects and unraveling the looming eventual crossover with Interview with the Vampire and the upcoming Talamasca.

Jen Richards on Tackling the Supernatural in 'Mayfair Witches' and Immortal Universe Crossover

Bleeding Cool: What does playing in the Immoral Universe allow you to do as an actor you would normally do in your other projects?

Get to see the future [laughs] as Jojo. We do it once in season one, maybe once in season two, where I have like a vision of the future. I've never done any supernatural stuff. It was fun to be part of a witchy family and to be part of a world in which supernatural powers are normal, at least within the family. To think about what it would be like to have a power like that impact your life and the decisions you make, and there's a great moment between Courtland and me at the end of season one, where I talk about all the things and ways I've used my power for him.

I have built up a whole backstory about how Jojo's ability to see the future has helped the Mayfairs make money and get their power. Perhaps she saw something that precipitated a global crisis that allowed our investments to shift or whatever, like the specific things they were. I always felt like she was helping the family, so the shock at the end of season one, coming into season two and realizing Cortland is basically evil or at least intensely selfish, done some terrible things, and for her to realize she's been complicit in a way. She's had this blind spot for her Courtland because he's always been so supportive of her, so it's fun territory to mine.

With the recent episodes, things have been expanding with that universe. What possibilities have opened, do you think, for the eventual crossover with the upcoming 'Talamasca' series and the existing 'Interview with the Vampire?'

I trust [EP] Mark Johnson at Gran Via [Productions] and the rest of the team and the folks at AMC. They have a vision for this extended universe, and there's so much material to draw from within Anne Rice's written works. I'm a writer, first and foremost, and there are a couple of other Anne Rice books I would love to adapt, I think there's so much room and many great characters.

Many minor characters could easily be brought to the forefront, and there are whole aspects of the world in the crossover that are rich for adaptation. I love that Gran Via is taking their time and pacing this out, starting with 'Interview,' then 'Mayfair,' and having 'Talamasca' coming out. I'm excited to see what's next, and hopefully, we can keep growing, have more crossovers, and have this rich, lived-in universe full of dynamic characters.

Mayfair Witches, which also stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Charlyane Woodard, Ben Feldman, and Alyssa Jirrels, airs on Sundays on AMC and is available to stream on AMC+.

