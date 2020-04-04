As governors around the country continue to realize stay-at-home orders are the only appropriate response to flatten the curve and protect as many people as possible, one Tennessee politician has expressed concerns that government has gone too far. Knox County, Tennessee Mayor Glenn Jacobs, better known by his WWE ring name Kane, is not happy with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's methods in enforcing the state's recommendation that residents remain at home except for nonessential business.

"Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home," said Lee in a statement on Thursday. "However, in recent days we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing and we must get these numbers trending back down. I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities."

The data Lee refers to comes from monitoring cell phone usage and traffic patterns to determine where and when Tennesseeans were traveling, rankling the man once known as "The Big Red Machine."

While many Tennesseans have made good faith efforts to remain at home, recent @myTDOT traffic patterns indicate that some citizens are beginning to disregard safer at home measures. This is dangerous, unacceptable, and a threat to lives in our state. pic.twitter.com/fTaljG4U8Z — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 2, 2020

"During another crisis, Abraham Lincoln said, 'government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from this Earth.'" Jacobs said, referencing the nation's 16th president, also an accomplished grappler. "Knox County will, of course, comply with this executive order. However, with our response to COVID-19, I fear that we may be testing the very limits of President Lincoln's notion."

In a different time, Jacobs, who received the endorsement during his campaign of both The Undertaker and Senator Rand Paul, may have responded by shoving the governor into the back of a garbage truck and turning on the compactor, as he once did to former WWE opponent Braun Strowman, lighting him on fire, as he once did to AEW announcer Jim Ross, or electrocuting his testicles, as he once did to then-boss Shane McMahon. However, a kinder, gentler, more Libertarian Kane prefers to use words, not hellfire and brimstone, as his weapons, at least for now.