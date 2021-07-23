Michael B. Jordan Developing Black Superman Series for HBO Max: Report

Reports have surfaced that Michael B. Jordan and his production company Outlier Society are currently developing a Black Superman limited series for HBO Max focusing on the Val-Zod character. Collider reports that a writer is currently working on a script and that Jordan will produce and possibly star in (though nothing has been officially committed to yet). The project is apart from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' upcoming Superman movie for Warner Bros. that will cast a Black actor in the role of Clark Kent. In the comics, Val-Zod is the Superman from Earth 2 and one of the last Kryptonians, as well as the second individual to wear The Man of Steel's cape.

Reportedly, Jordan was more interested in developing and promoting an existing Black character than go the direction that Abrams and Coates are going with their film. "It's important for people to see themselves in roles that they normally wouldn't see. What that does to the next generation, to a kid or somebody that didn't think that is something that they could achieve — now they're thinking about it and daydreaming about it," Jordan shared in a recent interview with THR that helps shine some light on Jordan's creative goals. Representatives for Jordan, Outlier Society, or HBO Max have not yet responded to the reporting (though it now makes for an even more interesting DC FanDome come October- possibly part of much larger streaming reveal?)

