Michael Jordan, Bulls Documentary "The Last Dance" Moved Up to April 19

Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls teams of the 1990s are the subjects of a new ESPN documentary series called The Last Dance. It was supposed to release in June, but as of this morning, a new trailer released confirms that the 10-part series will release instead starting April 19th. The trailer teases new interviews with Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippin, and basically every important person involved with the Bulls 1990's dynasty. It also teases tons of behind the scenes footage from locker rooms and such. Watch the trailer for the documentary below:

Michael Jordan Moves the Needle

ESPN is getting very desperate for content at the moment. No major sports league is holding games currently, and with NFL free agency winding down, there is a lack of news to discuss. They have started to show classic sports films on Friday nights to take up TV time, and with no end in sight, it is time to pull out the big guns, as this has been a highly anticipated watch for sports fans since being announced. When in doubt, put Michael Jordan in play. Fans can never get enough of those Bulls 90's teams, and frankly, their story has never been told the correct way.

The Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, led by Michael Jordan, won six NBA championships. They produced multiple All-NBA team members, All-Stars, and Award Winners, including Jordan winning the league's MVP award four times. Jordan also won the NBA Finals MVP Award all six times the team played in the Finals from 1991-1998. The team won 72 games in the 1995-96 season, a record that stood for 20 years until the Golden State Warriors won 73 in 2016-16 before blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. The Chicago Bulls teams from the 1990s were some of the best of all-time.

The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary looking at the 1990's Chicago Bulls teams and Michael Jordan, begins airing on Sunday, April 19th on ESPN.