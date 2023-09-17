Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: Mindrake: Background Anger, Mindraker, podcast, Roy Burdine, Sean Schemmel

Mindraker: Background Anger Creator & Star on 3-Year Journey, Strikes

Mindraker: Background Anger creator Roy Burdine and star Sean Schemmel (DBZ) spoke with Bleeding Cool about recording, strikes, and more.

Mindraker: Background Anger creator Roy Burdine and star Sean Schemmel are among those throughout the entertainment industry who relied on their resourcefulness to persevere during the COVID pandemic. The two go way back as collaborators in the animation scene while also sharing a fascination for creating a unique experience through the audio drama. Mindraker is an eight-episode sci-fi podcast drama from Spiral Opus Audio that follows MARU (Schemmel), a conflicted man with a box of divinely gifted powers. He's a Mindraker, a designation given to psychic assassins by the forces defending mankind in a spiritual war. The two spoke with Bleeding Cool about coordinating the talent internationally and working on the passion project in between their more mainstream work, influences, and thoughts on the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Mindraker: A Three-Year Passion Project Born from the Pandemic

Bleeding Cool: When it came to just recording the sessions, Sean, did you all share studio space, or did you conference like over Zoom?

Schemmel: We had to do it during the pandemic. Roy lives in Bakersfield, while I live in Los Angeles. I could have driven up there, but I have all the gear here, and Roy cast it from all over the world. You have some British actors in there, right, Roy?

Burdine: Yeah.

Schemmel: We had to do it remotely and then count on everybody having decent enough gear, which they did. We got a great mix engineer from Belgium.

Burdine: Mark Labib, who's been a huge component to the show. He brought all that soundscape to it. I knew what I wanted, but I'm not a musician. I'm not an editor, so I didn't have to look out and find someone who had those qualities, but I got super lucky.

Schemmel: I would say that as an engineer myself, I'm fundamentally impressed with the mix. I didn't have to tweak it too much except for a little bit of the narration. I wanted that to sound a little warmer so that you'd hear a contrast between the narration and the dialog, but that was the only note I had. The mix is great, and he's quite talented.

How did you schedule over the course of the pandemic? Are you still recording new shows across the three-year span?

Schemmel: I had a busy schedule, and then during the pandemic, Roy's working his butt off on a variety of animation stuff. We record an episode, and then a few months go by, we do another episode. This went on during the pandemic. We were out of the pandemic when we wrapped up episodes seven and eight. Roy? Were we out already?

Burdine: We got going in the actual recording because I must record everybody, right? I must find all the different characters and record them all, even though Sean has the biggest part. We got about three episodes done, and then the pandemic ended, and Sean got busy. He'd been sitting around doing nothing during the pandemic.

Schemmel: Pretty much.

Burdine: It took time to get everything recorded, it takes the editor a month, a month and a half to do an episode. It depends on his schedule, too, because like us, he's working on other things. This is all sort of our passion project, so it took between the whole thing, about a year and a half. We were working on it, getting it ready, maybe two years.

Schemmel: Roy has a season two in the works.

Burdine: I've got the first couple of episodes written, so I'm looking to get started on that soon so we can follow this up.

Sean, how does a project like this compare to your other work with voiceovers, video games, and animation?

Schemmel: It's almost like an audiobook project for me, so I didn't do a ton of audiobooks before I decided I didn't want to do audiobooks anymore. I still like doing audiobooks even though I'm good at it [laughs]. It was like, "This is kind of a story I like that I could do," versus if Roy sent me a script and I hated it. I would have said, "Bro, this is a passion project for me, and I'm listed as one of the producers." I'm like, "I'm doing this pro bono because I like the project." If there's any success from it, Roy and I enjoy that later. As far as that goes, it was more like sitting down in my cozy studio and then reading a bunch of like, "I was in a meditative state myself because once you start doing that dialog, you start getting into a groove." I struggled with avoiding poetry reading clichés like I would put the timing in different spots. There were certain words I would hit that were designed to further emphasize a reference he's making to an 80s song or a twist on it. There are a lot of funny outtakes where I would make, say, funny shit because I could tell that he was referencing an 80 song, and I might sing it at that moment or do something silly. Generally, the sessions flowed quickly once Roy didn't break and started talking about our personal lives and politics from time to time [laughs]. Most of the time, once I started reading that first narration dialog, it would warm me up, I'd get in this place and then [changes voice] I'm talking like this guy the whole time. We wanted a noir detective.

Burdine: A big influence for me always was this guy called Joe Frank, and he used to this Sunday half-hour afternoon shows on NPR. It was this experimental stuff he wrote. It was a bunch of little bits that were strung together. It would be conversations and stories, and it's amazing. It was a huge influence, and I played some of his stuff to Sean. Joe Frank also had a distinct voice which does sound a little detective noir detective, even though that's not what he was doing. That was something that I played for Sean in terms of how to approach the narration. It's been a huge influence on me in doing anything in audio.

Schemmel: I took a large cue from those recordings of Joe Frank. I wasn't doing a Joe Frank impression, but it was that vibe.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes kind of going on right now, how do you feel like it's affected both your careers? Do you find yourself doing things you're not normally doing or adapting to how things are?

Burdine: I've been fortunate because I'm working on shows like I'm working on a show called 'Grimsburg' for Fox right now. It's not part of that contract and not part of the strike, so we're lucky. We're able to keep working. There are certain shows where I work, like 'Bob's Burgers' that are WGA shows that have the guys who are all getting laid off because they're out of scripts. I cross my fingers, and I've been lucky. That's about it. I know a lot of people who are being directly affected by this because animation is not everything the WGA shows. Most are, but some aren't. I think most aren't. You get up to primetime, which is what I'm working on, so I've been lucky.

Schemmel: None of the anime I work on pays residuals at all. I make more residuals off a tiny character on 'Sofia the First' than I did my entire first season of 'Dragon Ball Z.' Most of my income luckily comes from public appearances, and my fans are good to me in that regard because I spent 25 years working on this character. They show me their appreciation every time I make a public appearance. I am massively in support of the strike. I am deeply concerned about the future of it because I am deeply offended by people stealing my voice and using it. AI is a problem, and I don't think it's the same as an auto worker's job being taken by a robot because I use my psychology, soul, personality, and who I am to do these voices. What I'm concerned about is that they're going to be like, "We're not going to do a copy of your voice eventually when you're dead, we'll just have this." I make up a new voice and there won't be any human actors. The question we must ask ourselves as humans is, "Do we want robots telling our human story from writing to acting?" My answer is no. At the very least, I want full disclosure of whether something has AI in it. I won't watch AI stuff if I can avoid it.

Burdine: When you get into voices, writing, and these things, it's not as you said, it's not like automation. It's theft. You must steal something, and sure, you're going to manipulate it or whatever, but they're stealing other people's things and repurposing it. That's all it is, and there's no art.

Schemmel: When this gets bad for politicians where you've got a deepfake or manufactured audio of Joe Biden saying he's launching a nuclear attack on Russia, and it's not true, then my point is: If you're stealing my voice, guess what? That could happen to you, too. Don't think that I might not do that and make you say a bunch of stuff your mom would be embarrassed by online. I can use them, find out who's stealing my voice, go have a phone conversation with them, record it, and it's going to be like AI warfare. Here's my big, big point about A.I., and I've thought deeply about this. Do you know our nuclear weapons are in the hands of the consumer, an average person? No, AI is as dangerous as nuclear, and so therefore, should not be in the hands of the general public at all.

It shouldn't be at all. It's super dangerous to society, and I'm not being a doomsday naysayer because there are a lot of genius tech nerds who would probably agree with me thinking about it on a level far beyond that than I am. The AI voice thing has been on my mind for over ten years. I've been trying to have my voice patented as a unique biological structure, and the waveforms emitted from it can't be put into an AI, and my lawyers told me that that's not possible. I'm like, "Why not? It's my voice." It's upsetting. In fact, I'll tell you this I don't believe I have any future in voiceover, and my goals as an actor are to focus more on my online personality with my Twitch and YouTube channels and make money becoming an online entity. There's also a PC element to voice casting in terms of, like, "You can't just play anything you want anymore." You have to match your genetics to whatever you're playing, which is bizarre to me because I have wildly mixed genetics. I'm like, "That's weird, and so I have a deep love of being able to be anything I want with my voice going back to childhood, and that is absolutely being destroyed."

I don't even teach voiceover. I don't want to encourage kids to do something and then have their hearts heartbroken when they find out their voice is going to get ripped off or someone's going to tell them they can't play this part because of what they look like. I'm like, "That's not art to me." There are no rules, and other people disagree. They think art must have a political function. I disagree. They think art must meet some standard of criteria and quotas. I disagree.

If I'm painting something in my house, nobody's going to come inside my house and go, "You can't use that color," and I'm a hardcore artist in that regard. I find this whole modern scenario heartbreaking to the thing I love most in the world, which is voice acting. I must look at my next 20 years on how I'm going to survive without being a voice except for potentially my legacy work, which I'm always willing to do. I'm working on a couple of huge titles right now that are not under the strike that I can't talk about. I'm going to keep doing my legacy work until they replace me with an AI, and then I have to look at what my legal and illegal options are at that point. I'm passionate about it. "You're stealing my fucking soul, man!" It pisses me off to no end. Like, I'm so frustrated. I have contracts saying they want to have rights to my signature too. I'm like, "No fucking way!" My whole business is built around that. I function the same publicly as I do privately. I try not to keep a cult of personality going so that. Sorry about my diatribe, Tom.

I feel strongly about it until everybody gets on the same page. People are tweeting me, showing me [DBZ's] Goku singing. I'm like, "I'm offended you stole my voice, stuck it in there, it doesn't sound like me, and I'm a better singer. You want to tweet me and act like I'm going to jump on board." I'm like, "No, go fuck yourself. Seriously!" We go steal your shit like it's exciting. I try to not even look at Twitter these days because I am so upset about it. I love that Roy, and I will never do that shit. As long as Roy's creating cool shit, I'll always voice.

Mindraker: Background Anger, which also stars Victoria May, Whitton Frank, Michal Roxie Johnson, Brie Piper, and Noel Rodrigo, releases on Thursdays.

