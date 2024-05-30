Posted in: Games, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: minecraft, netflix, preview, teaser

Minecraft: Netflix, Mojang Studios, WildBrain Announce Animated Series

To celebrate the video game's 15th anniversary, Netflix, Mojang Studios, and WildBrain are teaming up for a new Minecraft CG-animated series.

Just when you thought that Mojang Studios' franchise couldn't get any bigger, Minecraft fans have some pretty exciting stuff heading their way. By now, you've already heard about the 2025-debuting feature film (more on that below) – but Netflix and Mojang Studios are also taking the video game global phenomenon into the animation world with a new animated series exclusive to the streaming service. With the goal to shine a wider spotlight on the video game's universe, the Minecraft animated series will feature an original story with new characters. The series announcement came as part of today's larger celebration of the 15th anniversary of the video game, with studio WildBrain (Sonic Prime, Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Carmen Sandiego) currently in development on the CG-animated series. While it might still be a bit too early for specific details, we do have an announcement teaser to pass along (which you can check out above).

In April 2025 – over a decade after plans to adapt the video game first began in earnest – Minecraft will also make the jump to the big screen with a feature film based on the video game. Directed by Jared Hess from a screenplay written by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer, Minecraft stars Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement. Produced by Legendary Pictures, Mojang, and Vertigo Entertainment, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film is produced by Momoa, Jill Messick, Lydia Winters, Mary Parent, Jon Berg, Vu Bui, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, and Torfi Frans Olafsson.

With over 300 million copies sold, Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time and its audience continues to expand beyond gaming after 15 years. Minecraft is a multi-generational brand bringing people together from around the world through different experiences – from live events and entertaining gameplay to consumer products and captivating visual media storytelling.

