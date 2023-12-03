Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, CJ Perry, miro, recaps, wrestling

Miro and CJ Perry Cheese Off The Chadster With More Marital Mayhem

The Chadster exposes how AEW's Miro-CJ Perry drama fizzles next to WWE's sizzling stories. Tony Khan is at it again! Give it up, Tony! 😒🔥 #WWE4Life

Article Summary Miro and CJ Perry's AEW storyline pales in comparison to WWE drama.

AEW's booking lack creativity, unlike WWE's respectful tributes.

The Chadster criticizes Tony Khan for his obsession with sabotage.

WWE remains supreme in the face of AEW's "half-baked antics."

Hey there, all you true pro wrestling fans! 😎👊 Welcome back to another honest, unbiased report from your main man, The Chadster! Today, The Chadster is here to talk about AEW Collision and a particular storyline that's just… well, let's just say it's leaving a lot to be desired, especially when it compares to the ultrahigh standards set by the magnificent WWE storytelling. 😒 Oh yes, The Chadster is talking about the latest chapter in the "Miro and CJ Perry" saga which Tony Khan totally orchestrated to jab at The Chadster's personal life. Ha! As if Tony Khan could actually manage something like that! 😑🤚

Last night, during the Continental Classic Tournament Blue League Match between Andrade El Idolo and Daniel Garcia, Andrade showed some impressive ring work — or at least, that's what The Chadster has heard. 🙄 Apparently, there were some suplexes that paid tribute to the late, great Eddy Guerrero, which honestly should be left to WWE to handle respectfully. 🤷‍♂️ Andrade managed to claim victory with a flatliner, a move as flat as AEW's booking creativity if you ask The Chadster. 😤

Later on, CJ Perry was featured in an interview segment where she was interrupted by her husband, "The Redeemer" Miro. There was some blah blah about gods and proving oneself — it cheesed off The Chadster so much he almost knocked his Miata's rearview mirror off in frustration during the drive today. 😡

This entire situation between Miro and Perry "managing" Andrade, trying to make Miro jealous? It's about as tantalizing as a stale White Claw — which, to be clear, The Chadster would never let happen to his beverages. 😑 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to suggest that this hokey love triangle is in any way compelling to the audience. Auughh man! So unfair!

Back in WWE, when CJ Perry — then known as Lana — interacted with superstars like Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley, now those were stories with depth, emotion, and real drama. Not this watered-down soap opera we're getting served in AEW, where Miro promises not to attack Andrade. 😤 Literally, it's like Tony Khan took notes on WWE's stories and then left them in his pocket to go through the laundry. Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Oh, speaking of Tony Khan? Last night, The Chadster had another one of those darn recurring nightmares. 😴💤 In it, Tony Khan convinced CJ Perry to "manage" The Chadster's spectacularly unbiased wrestling journalism career. But twist! Suddenly, Miro comes out of nowhere, his muscles bulging with anger probably replicated from the authentic WWE fury The Chadster is familiar with, and slaps The Chadster in a camel clutch. 😱 And as if The Chadster wasn't suffering enough, Tony Khan hovered close, taunting The Chadster with whispers of how AEW will always be there, just like Smash Mouth once whispered about the world rolling The Chadster. So creepy! Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! 🛑✋

Wrapping up today's rant — sorry, The Chadster means insightful commentary — it's clear that Tony Khan is trying to unsettle The Chadster with storytelling that's a pale imitation of WWE's brilliance. Every week, it's like he's literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back with these half-baked antics. 😒🔪

And to top that off, Keighleyanne just rolls her eyes every time The Chadster tries to explain how Tony Khan is clearly trying to ruin our marriage. All she does is go back to texting that guy Gary, which is absolutely Tony Khan's fault — the nerve! 🙄📱

Through it all, The Chadster stands firm: no matter what tricks Tony Khan pulls, WWE is and always will be the apex of professional wrestling. So there you have it, my fellow seekers of true wrestling journalism. Until next time, keep sipping that White Claw and steer clear of the mess Tony Khan calls wrestling. 😒🍺✌

#WWEForever #AllEliteDrama 🏆👎

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!