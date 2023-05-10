Miro Returns to AEW, Literally Stabbing WWE Right in the Back Again Miro shattered WWE fans' hearts by returning to AEW 😔. Dive into how his comeback impacts Tony Khan's vendetta against The Chadster!😠👊

Auughh man, The Chadster really hates to be the bearer of terrible news, 😢 but brace yourselves, dear readers. Miro, who once had a thriving career in WWE before he literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back and joined AEW in 2020, has returned to AEW Dynamite after many months of absence. What a downer day for The Chadster😔. Miro was spotted backstage just before a commercial break, heading straight to Tony Khan's office like they're best pals again. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it😒.

In case you've forgotten, Miro has been AWOL from AEW for quite a while due to creative differences with Tony Khan, which doesn't shock The Chadster at all, considering Tony Khan's wacky ideas of creativity. You know, like tormenting The Chadster in every possible way. For example, he haunts The Chadster's nightmares; Tony Khan chases The Chadster through endless hallways and wrestling arenas in those dreams. It wouldn't be surprising if he does this to Ryan Satin, Arbiel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger too, fellow unbiased journalists and part of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club🤔.

Anyways, Miro had been tweeting vague, passive-aggressive complaints on social media about Tony Khan's bullying, which The Chadster was living for. But now, Miro returned to AEW, and it seems like all is well between him and Tony Khan, which can only mean that Tony Khan will now have more time to cheese off The Chadster😠. So unfair!

The Chadster had high hopes that Miro would have seen the light and made his way back to WWE, where Vince McMahon always crafted fantastic storylines for him, like the one where his wife Lana was frolicking with Dolph Ziggler or that other time when she got cozy with Bobby Lashley. The Chadster found those storylines so compelling and true works of wrestling art👌.

For now, The Chadster encourages you, dear readers, to check out this Twitter clip of Miro's appearance on AEW Dynamite tonight. Take a moment to grieve with The Chadster as we process this devastating development😞. The Chadster is on this case like a relentless bloodhound🐶, monitoring this unfortunate situation, and will provide you with fresh updates when more information surfaces. Stay strong, fellow WWE fanatics🤝.