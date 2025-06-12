Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, TV | Tagged: Mister Miracle

Mister Miracle: WBA, DC Studios Adapting King, Gerads Comics Series

Writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle is set for an adult animated series adaptation from WB Animation and DC Studios.

Following up on the success of the first season of Creature Commandos (with the second season already in production), Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios dropped some big news during the Annecy International Animation Festival. Writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' Eisner Award-winning 12-issue comic book series, Mister Miracle, has been given the green light for an adult animated series. Based on the DC Comics characters (created by Jack Kirby), the animated series joins a run of recent animated announcements, including Starfire!, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and DC Super Powers. Here's a look at the official key art that was released, followed by the official overview:

No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick — and escape death itself?

Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife, Big Barda, have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott's cruel adoptive father, Darkseid, seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation — the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe.

As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he's found with the woman he loves.

And so begins the odyssey of Scott Free, Mister Miracle: a harrowing, hilarious, heart-wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself.

