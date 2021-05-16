Miz Eaten by Zombies During WWE Backlash Army of the Dead Tie-In

Damian Priest faced The Miz in a lumberjack match at WrestleMania Backlash. In backstage chicanery before the the match John Morrison attempted to bribe the lumberjacks, but when he opened the lumberjack locker room door, it was filled with zombies. He left the door open and they escaped into the building. Don't ask why the lumberjacks had their own locker room in the first place when every other time there's ever been a lumberjack match in the history of WWE it's been the regular roster. This is some kind of tie-in for the movie Army of the Dead.

Also of note: In Roman Reigns' locker room, Jimmy Uso got in his brother's head about Roman Reigns using him. He tried to convince Jey to reform their tag team, but Roman interrupted and Jimmy left. With that nonsense out of the way WrestleMania Backlash continued with The Miz vs. Damian Priest.

Before the match, zombies invaded the ringside area. they ended up scaring off everyone but Miz, Priest, and the referee, including the announcers (who commentated from "a safer place" backstage) and Morrison. The Thunderdome screens showed post-apocalyptic city-state graphics and fog machines coated the ringside area in smoke.

Whenever Miz or Morrison fell out of the ring, they had to fend off zombies trying to eat their brains. Eventually, they both ended up teaming up to take on the zombies. Afterward, Morrison was clear to return to the ring and distract Priest, but Miz couldn't capitalize. Morrison fought zombies with parkour, but they overwhelmed him. This distracted Miz, allowing Priest to hit the Crossroads and get the pin in what will hopefully be the most overbooked match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Zombies devoured Miz after the match. No, seriously.

Well, that was certainly a thing that happened. You know what? Screw it. I liked it. Match of the night, IMO. Bleeding Cool's WrestleMania Backlash coverage continues…