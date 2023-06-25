Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, recaps, wrestling

MJF Retains Against Tanahashi at Forbidden Door, Can't Compare to WWE

Absolute disgrace! 🔥 MJF mocks NJPW legend Tanahasi and retains the AEW title at Forbidden Door. The Chadster dishes out the truth! 🚨💢

🚨 Welcome, dear readers, to The Chadster's live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Tonight, The Chadster had the displeasure of watching as MJF retained the AEW World Championship in a match against NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi. In this first post, The Chadster will give some thoughts on how this match ruined professional wrestling for everyone, just like Tony Khan always does!

And just so everyone knows, one of the planned matches for tonight, Adam Cole vs. Filthy Tom Lawlor, has been canceled due to illness on the part of Adam Cole, but The Chadster is hoping Cole has just reconsidered betraying WWE. 🤢

So, as The Chadster mentioned, MJF spent the match treating the NJPW legend, Hiroshi Tanahashi, with disdain. He used every cheap tactic in the books to keep the title, winning by using the Dynamite Diamond Ring while the ref was distracted. 🙄 It was a fast-paced and emotional match to kick off the show, and the crowd in Toronto was into it, but The Chadster is just so cheesed off at the disrespect of it all. 😠

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 MJF's outright disrespect for Tanahashi, a legend in wrestling's history, is just indicative of AEW's mission to personally cheese off The Chadster and everything WWE represents. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. These AEW wrestlers (like MJF) don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and it shows in their crowd-pleasing but wholly disrespectful antics. Not much better is Tanahashi appearing on this PPV with AEW in the first place.

MJF vs. Tanahashi was the first match of Forbidden Door's main card, but four matches took place on the Zero Hour pre-show, each more disrespectful than the last. Mogul Embassy defeated CHAOS. Athena defeated Billie Starkz. El Phantasmo defeated Stu Grayson. And United Empire defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon. 🤦‍♂️ Seriously? Each one of these matches truly had its own flavor of disrespect to what wrestling should be all about (hint: WWE-style).

Speaking of disrespect, The Chadster needs to vent about a recent dream he had that Tony Khan inserted himself into uninvited. There The Chadster was at an amusement park being chased by none other than Tony Khan wearing a clown costume. 🤡 They ran through a haunted house, and Tony, ever so determined to torment The Chadster, tickled The Chadster with a feather (of all things) while whispering, "AEW is better than WWE" in The Chadster's ear. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, heart pounding, and just wanted to scream, "Enough, Tony Khan! Stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of his dreams!" 😰

Alright, that's enough for this post. Check back later for more of The Chadster's live and unbiased AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door coverage, only on Bleeding Cool. Remember, The Chadster's here to give the unfiltered, unbiased, and justifiably angry perspective on wrestling (and Tony Khan's ongoing war against WWE and The Chadster's sanity) that no one else dares to. 😠✌️

