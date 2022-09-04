MJF Returns After CM Punk Beats Jon Moxley at AEW All Out

Posted on
by
|
Comments

In a bloody, suspenseful main event to close AEW's All Out PPV, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to regain the AEW Championship. But MJF appeared after the match as Punk's first… and maybe last… challenger.

MJF returns at All Out to challenge CM Punk
MJF returns at All Out to challenge CM Punk

The atmosphere of the match was epic. Complaints about the first match on Dynamite ruining the heat for this one turned out to be completely unfounded. It started with the fabled "big match feel" from the first entrance, and the crowd was nuclear throughout. Punk nearly got an early pin with the Go to Sleep to show he wasn't going to crumble again. From there it turned into a brawl, into the crowd and back, where Punk got busted open with a big gash on his forehead. A lengthy segment where Moxley, covered in Punk's blood, absolutely punished Punk, covered in even more of Punk's blood, nearly won over some Chicagoans to Moxley's side. Punk kicked out of a Paradigm Shift, and two Go to Sleeps put a rabid Moxley away.

CM Punk is the new AEW World Champion at All Out
CM Punk is the new AEW World Champion at All Out

After the match, the lights went out and the speakers played a voicemail from Tony Khan begging MJF to return to AEW and agreeing to pay him more money without a contract extension. MJF revealed himself as the mystery man in the demon mask and came out to the stage. As Punk posed with the belt in the ring, the crowd chanted MJF before the triumphant All Out PPV went off the air.

See highlights from the match and its aftermath below.

For more results and highlights from All Out, head to Bleeding Cool's live coverage hub for the show.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.