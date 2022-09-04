MJF Returns After CM Punk Beats Jon Moxley at AEW All Out

In a bloody, suspenseful main event to close AEW's All Out PPV, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to regain the AEW Championship. But MJF appeared after the match as Punk's first… and maybe last… challenger.

The atmosphere of the match was epic. Complaints about the first match on Dynamite ruining the heat for this one turned out to be completely unfounded. It started with the fabled "big match feel" from the first entrance, and the crowd was nuclear throughout. Punk nearly got an early pin with the Go to Sleep to show he wasn't going to crumble again. From there it turned into a brawl, into the crowd and back, where Punk got busted open with a big gash on his forehead. A lengthy segment where Moxley, covered in Punk's blood, absolutely punished Punk, covered in even more of Punk's blood, nearly won over some Chicagoans to Moxley's side. Punk kicked out of a Paradigm Shift, and two Go to Sleeps put a rabid Moxley away.

After the match, the lights went out and the speakers played a voicemail from Tony Khan begging MJF to return to AEW and agreeing to pay him more money without a contract extension. MJF revealed himself as the mystery man in the demon mask and came out to the stage. As Punk posed with the belt in the ring, the crowd chanted MJF before the triumphant All Out PPV went off the air.

See highlights from the match and its aftermath below.

