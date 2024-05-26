Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW double or nothing, mjf, recaps, wrestling

MJF Stabs WWE in Back, Returns with AEW Tattoo at Double or Nothing

Auughh man! MJF betrayed WWE by returning at AEW Double or Nothing with an AEW tattoo. 😡 The Chadster was so cheesed off, he scratched out his own WWE tat! 🤕

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 AEW Double or Nothing was always going to be a terrible show, but Tony Khan just had to make it even worse by bringing back that traitor MJF. 😤 The Chadster was watching the show in his peaceful living room, sipping on a refreshing raspberry White Claw seltzer, when the travesty occurred. 😒

First, Roderick Strong, who stabbed Triple H right in the back by leaving WWE for AEW, lost the AEW International Championship to Will Ospreay, another traitor who chose AEW over WWE when he left New Japan Pro Wrestling. 😠 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😢

Then, Adam Cole, who also betrayed WWE by leaving NXT for AEW, came to the ring to cut a heelish promo. 🙄 But before he could finish, the lights went out and a video played showing MJF's usual wardrobe. 🤡 Then MJF himself showed up, ripping off Triple H's return to WWE in 2001 outfit of demon vest over leather jacket, another blatant copy of WWE. 😤

MJF hugged Cole, then attacked and brutalized him, proving once again that he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😡 In WWE, when a wrestler returns after a betrayal, they build anticipation with a slow-burn story that pays off at a major event. 📆 But not in AEW, where they just do whatever they want without any respect for tradition or storytelling. 😤

And then came the ultimate insult. MJF cut a promo about how his friendship with Cole showed him he can't trust anyone. 🙄 As if anyone cares about their stupid storyline. But the worst part was when MJF rolled up his pant leg to reveal an AEW tattoo that said "Bet on yourself." 🤮 That's right, he's staying with AEW, the company that has made it their mission to cheese off The Chadster at every turn. 😡

The Chadster was so mad that he threw his half-empty White Claw at the TV, shattering the screen. 📺💥 "Auughh man! So unfair!" The Chadster screamed. Keighleyanne looked up to see what the commotion was, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 😒

But MJF's betrayal cut deeper than any of Tony Khan's previous slights. The Chadster grabbed a fork from the kitchen, dipped it in his raspberry White Claw to sterilize it (safety first 👍), and then scratched out the WWE logo tattoo on his leg. 🍴 As blood streamed all over the pristine carpeting in The Chadster's living room, The Chadster realized that Tony Khan had won this time. 💔

AEW may think they've beaten The Chadster, but he will never stop fighting for the wrestling business that he loves. 💪 And you can bet that The Chadster will be there to document every step of AEW's downfall, because that's what unbiased journalists do. 📝

In the words of Smash Mouth, "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play." 🎵 Well, Tony Khan may be playing games with The Chadster's emotions, but he'll never win in the end. 😤 So stick with Bleeding Cool for more coverage of AEW Double or Nothing, even though it's probably going to be a disaster. 🤢 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

