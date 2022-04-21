Moon Knight: Could There Be More Clues Within the Key Art Posters?

As we're over halfway through the Disney+ limited series Moon Knight with the episode "The Tomb" released, Marvel Studios has been releasing subtle clues within their posters. While we see the various faces of the characters Oscar Isaac plays in Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and their respective alter egos in Mr. Knight and Moon Knight, we're treated to a series of other images including a tablet, bingo card, cupcake, goldfish in a blender, an idol, name tag, and scarab. With two episodes remaining, we're obviously expecting more- but are there clues within the ones we already have that we're missing that could clue us in on what's to come?

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. The series also stars May Calamawy, Karim El Hakim, F. Murray Abraham, and Ethan Hawke. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson & Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers. "There's no doubt that I'm in a Marvel superhero movie. Yes, we're working on all the psychological aspects and all that, but this guy's a superhero. Feel very powerful, you know, scary as well. It's such an unusual design," Isaac told Entertainment Tonight about donning both Moon Knight personas. Check out new episodes of Moon Knight stream Wednesdays on Disney+.