Moon Knight Stars Oscar Isaac & Ethan Hawke Check In Via Instagram

The last time we checked in on Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX') and Ethan Hawke (Sinister, The Good Lord Bird)-starring Moon Knight to see how things were going, it was the end of May and things were looking good. How good? Even Marvel Studios was getting in on the action, sharing a look at the top half of Isaac's face in front of various comic book images of the title character and the caption, "'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT' – Oscar Isaac #MoonKnight." But that was a little more than a month ago, which got us wondering what the series has been up to. Well, we've known that the series is in production in Hungary- and now we have travel & culture vlogger Máté Szabi's Instagram post to thank for an update on how Isaac and Hawke are looking.

"Do you think they just show up on Lake Balaton by accident while filming a new Marvel series? You don't mean that, do you? From here, cooking together, tasting together and great decipherments, meeting cultures, so all that kind of "hablaty" [???] and not just on Youtube," Szabi wrote in the caption to his Instagram post (translated by Google Translate) to accompany his picture with Isaac and Hawke- which you can check out below:

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Hawke is expected to portray the series' main villain though it is still not clear who that might be (fellow mercenary-turned-villain Bushman could be a possibility but nothing is been confirmed). Here's a look back at the first Instagram post showing Isaac in full-on, ass-kicking training mode:

During an interview with The Ringer earlier this year, Hawke made it pretty clear that three big reasons why he chose to join the Moon Knight cast were his desire to work with Isaac and Diab (his first two), and that the series was focusing on one of Marvel Comics' lesser-known superhero (the "trifecta" reason). "Well, it's where I'm at as an actor. A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohamed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. I've seen a couple of his movies and wanted to work with him anyway. I had a meeting with him about another project of his own. And a lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to," Hawke said during the interview.

Hawke continued, "Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks," he continued. "And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right? Mohammed's gonna do a good job, he's a serious person. I don't know if you guys have seen his films, but he's a serious artist and you have to speak to your time, right? You can't pretend you don't live in the time period that you live in. You have to try to make your time period better." Here's a look at the interview – with Moon Knight talk starting at the 3:35 mark:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ethan Hawke on Working With Denzel Washington and Richard Linklater | The Watch (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kV9ICe6Plbs&feature=youtu.be)

