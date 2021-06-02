More People Watched NXT Than AEW Dynamite Last Week

Was WWE premature in moving NXT off Wednesday nights after they were bullied by AEW Dynamite? The Chadster is thinking they probably were, if the latest ratings numbers are any indication. NXT defeated Dynamite last week in an epic ratings battle that saw more viewers tune into the A-show.

Dave Meltzer, who is on the AEW payroll so you know he would have changed these numbers if he could, reports:

AEW on Friday did 526K an 0.20 in 18-49. As expected much lower than they've ever done. Smackdown was same range as prior two weeks. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 1, 2021

That's right, a paltry 526,000 people tuned into AEW Dynamite last week. But according to PWTorch, 698,000 people tuned into WWE NXT. And The Chadster doesn't want to hear any excuses like, "oh, they were off their regular night on a Friday," or "well, Dynamite aired at 10PM last week. A win is a win, and more people watched NXT than watched Dynamite, and that clearly means that NXT is the better show. The numbers don't lie. Except when it comes to the 18-49 demographic. There, NXT scored a .13 last week, but The Chadster prefers to go by whichever numbers maker WWE look better, which is usually overall viewership. So a win for NXT it is!

Cody Rhodes did a lot of talking about "butthurt WWE fans" in his media conference call last week, and The Chadster definitely took that personally. So to see that Cody got his comeuppance with a major butt kicking by NXT is icing on The Chadster's cake. Butter on the Chadster's bread. Ice in the Chadster's White Claw Selter. You lose, Tony Khan. And you'd better get used to it. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

