Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 E01 "Of the Blood" Hits Strong Notes

This week the new season of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem premiered with "Of the Blood", and holy wow it was off to a great start. It started off exactly where season 1 left off and picked up quickly from there with a flowing story and fast pace. The plot presented itself effortlessly and made sense, and while a lot was answered and addressed in this episode it still did not feel the need for exposition or catch the viewer up to the present.

The tone is immediately established in the beginning scene where it is revealed that the vice-president's daughter has powers in the middle of a solo, prompting people to leave the church scared. I am thinking this means this season will be addressing the social issues with "them muggles". That is something I am really looking forward to seeing as well as delving more into the witches' lore– I always love being transported into a world that clearly feels like its own universe. There is something special about parallel worlds where the folklore and the things that happen are actually believable. I wonder how this storyline will play out and if the vice-president will end up being the d-bag he appears to be.

This first episode of Motherland: Fort Salem quickly addressed the Biddy situation with Tally (Jessica Sutton) as well as what happened with Raelle (Taylor Hickson) and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams). I am so happy we were not left waiting for answers and the story focuses more on what is going on or about to, rather than the trio itself. I am fascinated by the way the bond between Tally and General Alder (Lyne Renee) was portrayed, and I am curious as to where things will be going. I loved that scene between them when Tally confesses she has missed her. I also like the way the trio has grown into sisters, their relationship feels now more organic and natural than it did before.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere | Sneak Peek: Willa Has Something to Show Scylla | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnxwT5kpLZE)

The weakest part of the episode was the scenes between Scylla (Amalia Holm) and Willa (Diana Pavlovska), although the backstory of what happened to a large swath of Spree leadership was disturbing, to say the least. However, I'm finding it hard to feel for them considering what they had just done before the "grenade" went off. Also, I am curious what will happen now that Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) is able to track Scylla properly (as we've seen from previous previews). I am very impressed with not only how the return episode helped set the tone for the season to come but did it in a way that was respectful to the viewers who've been following along on the journey so far. Looking forward to what else the second season of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem has to offer.

