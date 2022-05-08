Ms. Marvel: Kamala's Reminded That She's "Not Alone" in New Teaser

By now, you know how Disney+ & Marvel Studios work. They like to recognize special little moments & occasions, especially when they have a new streaming series coming out. For example, head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) Ms. Marvel is set to hit screens on June 8, with today signaling the one-month mark until the live-action adventures of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan debut. So what better way to honor such an occasion than with a new teaser. But as you're about to see from the following clip, Kamala isn't up for much celebrating as she looks to find her place in the world and a better understanding of her power. But what she will learn soon enough is that she's "Not Alone"…

Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Vellani's Khan aka Ms. Marvel is also set to appear in future MCU films (such as the upcoming The Marvels). Now here's a look at the newest teaser (with Disney+ & Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel premiering on June 8):

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled to hit on June 8th.