MTV VMAs, The Rookie, Good Omens/Gaiman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: MTV 2024 VMAs (Tayor Swift & Eminem), Tracker, Ghosts, The Rookie, Good Omens 3/Neil Gaiman, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? MTV 2024 VMAs (Tayor Swift, Eminem, Chappell Roan, Post Malone), CBS's Tracker, Mark Hamill/Geeks & Nerds for Harris, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Law & Order: Criminal Justice System, CBS's Ghosts, Tubi's Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Netflix's Heartstopper, ABC's The Rookie, Max's Creature Commandos, Good Omens 3/Neil Gaiman, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Netflix's Bridgerton, ITV's Douglas is Cancelled, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: MTV 2024 VMAs (Tayor Swift, Eminem, Chappell Roan), Tracker, Ghosts, Wynonna Earp, The Rookie, Creature Commandos, Good Omens 3/Neil Gaiman, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, September 12, 2024:

Chappell Roan Channels Joan of Arc for Epic MTV VMAs Performance

MTV VMAs: Eminem Opens Big; Taylor Swift, Post Malone Win Big (VIDEO)

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 1 Overview, Images: Colter Faces Family Secrets

Lynda Carter Confirms Mark Hamill Has Joined Geeks & Nerds for Harris

AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley Explains His Actions; What About Khan?

Law & Order: Criminal Justice System: Nicolazzi on True Crime Podcast

Ghosts Season 4 E01 Overview, Image Gallery: Isaac's Patience Problem

Your MTV 2024 VMAs Viewing Guide: Megan Thee Stallion, Eminem & More

Wynonna Earp: Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon Discuss "Vengeance" Return

Heartstopper: Check Out a New Season 3 Key Art Poster From Netflix

The Rookie: Eric Winter Previews New Season 7 Filming Location

Creature Commandos: DC Studios Releases Animated Series Images

Good Omens 3: Neil Gaiman Reportedly Offers to Step Back From Series

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Reedus Posts New "Book of Carol" Poster

Bridgerton Welcomes Yerin Ha to Season 4 Cast as Sophie Baek (VIDEO)

Trump Goes "Mean Girls," Musk Goes Creepy Over Taylor Swift/VP Harris

Douglas is Cancelled: Has Steven Moffat's Series Been Sidelined?

Taylor Swift/VP Harris, Lanterns, Community & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

