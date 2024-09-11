Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Taylor Swift/VP Harris, Lanterns, Community & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Taylor Swift & Harris/Walz 2024, Wynonna Earp, Grotesquerie, Lanterns, Superman & Lois, Community, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Taylor Swift & Harris/Walz 2024, Prime Video's The Boys, Tubi's Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Bosch/Titus Welliver, Supernatural/Jared Padalecki, FX's Grotesquerie, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, CBS's Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, Harley Quinn/James Gunn, Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, HBO's Lanterns, Max's Peacemaker, Prime Video's Spider-Noir, Hulu's Solar Opposites, USA Network's WWE Raw, CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's Geeked Week 2024, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade/Nickelodeon, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Peacock's Community: The Movie, Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, Star Trek/Kate Mulgrew, BBC's EastEnders, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Taylor Swift & Harris/Walz 2024, Wynonna Earp, Grotesquerie, Lanterns, Solar Opposites, Superman & Lois, Community, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 11, 2024:

"Childless Cat Lady" Taylor Swift Officially Endorses Harris/Walz 2024

The Boys: At This Point, Even Donald Trump Realizes It's About Him

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Sneak Preview: Mina Makes Her Mark

Bosch: Titus Welliver Confirms "Ballard" Spinoff Series Appearance

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Posts BTS Video From Series Finale Wrap

Grotesquerie: "Heresy" Teaser Wants You to Let Your Vices Out to Play

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2: Carol Has a Plane to Catch

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage: "Young Sheldon" Spinoff Previewed

Harley Quinn BDay: Gunn Honors Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, Arleen Sorkin

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Clip: Looks Like Help Is On The Way

Lanterns: Josh Brolin Reportedly Turns Down Hal Jordan Role Offer

Harris/Trump Debate Deal Dead: DirecTV Rejects Disney Offer (UPDATE)

Peacemaker Star John Cena on "Crazy" Wait Before Starting Season 2

Spider-Noir: Jack Huston Joins Nicolas Cage-Starrer as Series Regular

Solar Opposites Takes on The Spirit of Halloween in October Special

WWE Raw Crushes AEW Again! Tony Khan, Just Give Up Already!

Superman & Lois Final Season Overview: It's Team Supes vs. Lex Luthor

Geeked Week 2024: Joe Manganiello Hosting; Live Showcase Lineup Update

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Dora, PAW Patrol Join TMNT, SpongeBob

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 5 Preview: Mr. Nimbus Has Concerns

Community: The Movie Production Gets Big Money Boost from California

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story Trailer Asks Key Question

Prodigy/Voyager Star Kate Mulgrew's Special Message for Star Trek Fans

EastEnders Is Doing It Live – And It's Letting Viewers Join In

