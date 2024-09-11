Posted in: Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, kamala harris, lynda carter, mark hamill

Lynda Carter Confirms Mark Hamill Has Joined Geeks & Nerds for Harris

Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) confirmed that Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker, The Joker) has joined Geeks & Nerds for Harris, set for September 24.

Coming off a debate that saw Vice President Kamala Harris show ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump what a real President looks like and a post-debate endorsement of VP Harris and Gov. Tim Walz by singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon, things have been feeling… dare we say… positive and uplifting? Well, the good news continues to grow now that co-coordinators Sabrina Cartan and Lynda Carter's (Wonder Woman) Geeks & Nerds for Harris (a new title with a new Twitter handle: @GeeksForHarris) is set to have none other than Luke Skywalker and the Joker checking in at the official meeting on September 24th (8 pm ET/5 pm PT). That's right, Mark Hamill will be pitching in to help coordinate and mobilize support and raise awareness (and funds) for VP Harris and Gov. Walz's campaign. "Wonder Woman and The Joker. Who would've thought? 😉," Carter wrote in a tweet confirming the news.

In addition to Hamill, the lineup of famous faces (one that's been growing dramatically with each passing day) includes George Takei, LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan, Felicia Day, Patty Jenkins, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stacey Abrams, Eric Kripke, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Valorie Curry, Sean Astin, Andy Merrill, and more. To take part, folks just need to head on over to the main website and RSVP that you're joining the cause – and it's free. The 2-3 hour program will feature America's geek icons and their fans exploring how the themes of our collected personal stories and experiences connect to the Harris-Walz ticket's sense of unity and fighting injustice. Here's a look at what Carter had to share earlier today confirming that Hamill had officially joined the call – with the list of names growing as we speak:

And here's a look at the very understandable reaction from the initiative's social media account:

