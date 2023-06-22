Posted in: AEW, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV, WWE | Tagged: aew, elon musk, mark zuckerberg, tony khan, Vince McMahon, wrestling, wwe

Musk-Zuckerberg Fight: WWE's Celebrity Crossover Lesson for AEW

See why WWE's winning celebrity crossover strategy ensures success for a cage fight between Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg, unlike AEW! 🏆🥳

The Chadster has been keeping up with the proposed cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Although WWE isn't currently promoting this fight, The Chadster is utterly convinced that if they were to host it, they would nail it just like they always do, unlike AEW. To illustrate this just so obvious point, The Chadster has decided to celebrate WWE's perfect celebrity crossover formula and show AEW what they're missing! 😎

Analyzing WWE's Celebrity Crossover Formula: Musk-Zuckerberg Cage Fight Teaches AEW a Lesson in Perfect Pairings 🤼

History of WWE's Celebrity Collaboration Successes

Remember when Mike Tyson made a stunning appearance during the Attitude Era? 😮 That was just one of many examples in WWE's long and illustrious history of successful celebrity collaborations! Then, there was Stephen Amell actually competing in a tag team match! 🤼 And who could forget when Donald Trump participated in the "Battle of the Billionaires" with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 23 and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013? 💰That would have been the perfect ending to his story, wouldn't it? Following that, Logan Paul appeared in WrestleMania 37 as a guest of Sami Zayn, eventually becoming a full-fledged WWE Superstar! 🌟 Then there's Pete Rose, Lawrence Taylor, and even Cindi Lauper, a musician almost as important as The Chadster's favorite band, Smash Mouth, all had memorable moments within WWE's hallowed halls. These moments not only generated significant media coverage but also boosted WWE's popularity. Sadly, AEW hasn't had such memorable moments, and The Chadster thinks it should stay that way. 😤

The Importance of Match Selection

WWE has a proven track record in pairing celebrities with appropriate wrestlers and storylines, creating tension and anticipation, which in turn draws viewers. If WWE were to host the Musk-Zuckerberg fight, it would be guaranteed to attract attention from both the tech and wrestling worlds. AEW simply can't compete in this regard because, honestly, they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, let alone any others! Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could fight live on AEW Dynamite, and AEW would still probably be ranked only number two or number three in the ratings, proving they are a total failure as a TV show! 🤦‍♂️

Top-Notch Production Values

WWE's production values and attention to detail are unmatched in the wrestling industry. They know how to create an environment that captures the drama and excitement of their star-studded collaborations. The Chadster can't help but feel cheesed off when comparing WWE's production choices to AEW, which often leave fans feeling underwhelmed and betrayed because they can see moves happening due to a lack of rapid-fire camera cuts or because they can hear disrespectful crowd members booing or cheering at the wrong time because AEW doesn't even have the good sense to use canned crowd noise. Such amateurs! 😩

The WWE Seal of Approval

If WWE were to host the Musk-Zuckerberg fight, it would elevate the event to a whole new level of prestige. There's something special about the WWE brand that adds a layer of drama and excitement to any encounter. However, AEW just doesn't have the same clout, and whenever they attempt a celebrity appearance, it feels like they're just trying to be WWE so bad and failing. 🙄 Remember that time AEW had the band Rancid play at one of their PPVs? Come on! Obviously, they were unable to book a real band like the Chadster's favorite, Smash Mouth, who The Chadster is hoping will appear on WWE any day now. 🎸🤔

So Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Please Fight in WWE

The Chadster has laid out the key reasons why WWE's formula for celebrity crossovers is perfect and why it would make the Musk-Zuckerberg cage fight a guaranteed success. Auughh man! 😠 So unfair! AEW's shortcomings in this area are all too clear, and The Chadster can't help but hope for a WWE-hosted Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg showdown that would put AEW in their place once and for all! WWE all the way! 🏆🥳

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!