My Adventures with Superman S03 Production Bumper; SDCC Panel Info

Adult Swim aired a bumper letting fans know My Adventures with Superman Season 3 was in production; SDCC 2024 panel promises "early scoop."

While it's still way too early to start dropping spoilers about the second season finale of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman, there was one bit of news that was shared last night that we can pass along. Though we learned last month that the hit animated series would be back for a third run, Adult Swim put the word out last night that Season 3 is already in production. Why were we especially glad to see that? Because there had been some rumblings that the series got an early jump on production and might be further along than fans realize. Hopefully, we learn more about that and what else the future could hold during the shoe's screening panel and presentation at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this Saturday, July 27th. EPs Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher will be joining Quaid, Lee, Sahid, and Kiana Madeira to answer questions about the second season – plus, we apparently will "get the early scoop on all the action, comedy, and romance that awaits Clark, Lois, and Jimmy in season three."

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

