My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 3 Cold Open Released

Check out Adult Swim's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee & Ishmael Sahid-starring My Adventures with Superman S02E03: "Fullmetal Scientist" cold open.

Without doing too deep of a dive into the first two episodes of Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring My Adventures with Superman, let's just say that they're not exactly going soft of The Man of Steel. Two episodes in, and Supes has a long-lost cousin to find, an impending threat from his extinct home planet inching closer, and the "super-villain team-up" of Amanda Waller and Lex Luthor to contend with. That brings us to the cold open for Season 2 Episode 3: "Fullmetal Scientist" (waiting for you below), as Supes's confusion over an apparently new power distracts him just enough not to notice some shady folks lurking in the shadows.

"Clark's life falls apart as The General goes into hiding … in Clark's apartment! Meanwhile, Jimmy struggles with being a leader, and Lois goes toe-to-toe with Vicki Vale as they track down missing scientists," reads the official overview/logline for the episode. Here's a look at the cold open to this weekend's next chapter of Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman Season 2:

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

