My Hero Academia, G Fuel Energy Drinks: Time to "Discover Your Quirk"

My Hero Academia has a new energy drink partnership with G Fuel, part of the latter's ever-expanding line-up of anime-themed products.

Pre-order the limited G FUEL Quirk flavor with Collector's Box and Tub.

Collector's Box includes a Shaker Cup, Tub of G FUEL, and character stickers.

G FUEL Quirk combines blueberry, lemon, and matcha with anime excitement.

G FUEL Energy Formula, in collaboration with global anime brand Crunchyroll and My Hero Academia, today announced that its super-powered My Hero Academia flavor, G FUEL Quirk, is now available for pre-order as a limited-edition Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last. Because, of course My Hero Academia would get energy drinks in G Fuel's expanding anime line! What do you think young superheroes run on other than the power of friendship?

The My Hero Academia range is inspired by the unique trait that gives heroes and villains their unbelievable abilities in the blockbuster anime series, G FUEL Quirk is a mega-charged Blueberry Lemon Matcha combination formulated to help you unlock your innermost potential and become who you were always meant to be!

The G FUEL Quirk Collector's Box is a scholastic throwback, styled after a vintage metal lunchbox and emblazoned with many of My Hero Academia's most celebrated heroes and villains, including the virtuous Deku, the gravity-defying Uravity and the sinister Tomura Shigaraki. Inside the Collector's Box is a 40-serving Tub of G FUEL Quirk, an exclusive 24 oz G FUEL x My Hero Academia Stainless Steel Full-Art Shaker Cup, and 10 stickers showcasing fan-favorite characters from the series in dynamic poses. Fans can also pick up G FUEL Quirk in a standalone 40-serving Tub. Like all G FUEL Energy Formula products, G FUEL Quirk is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"My Hero Academia is a high-energy series about harnessing your Quirk to do great things, and this new collaboration with G FUEL will bring those Quirks to life in a fun and delicious way for fans," said Anna Songco Adamian, VP of Global Consumer Products at Crunchyroll.

"My Hero Academia fans are among the most passionate in the anime community, so we're thrilled to fuel that passion with a brand-new flavor that brings them right into the world of the series," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "Sometimes, you need a superheroic boost to tackle the challenges of the day, and that's where G FUEL Quirk comes in."

