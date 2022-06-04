My Hero Academia OVA "Laugh! As If You Are in Hell" Shares Key Art

As we previously reported, the second My Hero Academia OVA (Original Video Animations) has been announced, "Laugh! As if You Are in Hell". While we gear and prepare for war in the upcoming season premiering in fall 2022; the wait will not seem so long with two OVAs announced that will be hitting screens before then. I am sure this will make the time pass a little faster, yet still, get a taste of the show we love so much. Think of it as an appetizer… right?

The second OVA announced, "Laugh! As if You Are in Hell", will feature our favorite trio of heroes in training: Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki. It will be the story of how they encounter the villain Smiley during their internship at Endeavor's agency. The artwork pictures the trio with Endeavor at its front with Moe overseeing them, walking alongside— what catches my attention most is the graffiti behind them. I wonder if this is a hint to the villain we will be meeting; I mean it seems to be an odd meta figure in costume drawing a blue kitty right next to some animals. The animals drawn seem to be laughing, but more in an I-just-sniffed-some-of-the-Joker's-laughing-gas type of way.

The OVA is set to screen in Japanese theatres from June 16th to June 19th before being released onto streaming services (though dates for other countries have not been announced yet). The other OVA, Hero League Baseball: hero teams made of different agencies are supposed to face one another in a baseball league the heroes have set up. The teams have to call on members from other schools and agencies to get a chance to win this competition.

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is set to premiere this upcoming Fall. That said, HERO FES 2022, the My Hero Academia Ultra Event is set for July 24th where the first episode of My Hero Academia season 6 will screen before its premiere. I am sure fans across the globe, like me, are crossing their fingers they might get a little snippet of it (at least) through streaming services.