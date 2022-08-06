My Hero Academia S06 Hits Crunchyroll This October: Trailer, Key Art

The sixth season of My Hero Academia will be coming to premiere anime streaming service Crunchyroll this October. During the "Behind the Scenes at BONES" panel at Crunchyroll Expo on Friday, the president of the anime studio BONES, Masahiko Minami, was happy to share with panel attendees that My Hero Academia Season 6 would be joining the fall anime season lineup at Crunchyroll this October.

My Hero Academia is probably the best superhero manga and anime for kids in the world right now. It's really the perfect gateway into the genre for children to get into. Set in a world where everyone has superpowers, the story is about Izuku, who has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies. Now here's a look at the official trailer and overview for My Hero Academia Season 6:

With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything.

The first five seasons of My Hero Academia are currently streaming on Crunchyroll in both subtitled and dubbed versions.