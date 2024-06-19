Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, streaming, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, my hero academia, Review, season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 "Inflation" Review: Twisted Love

In Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia S07E07: "Inflation," the battle rages on and Deku learns that "love" can do more than hurt - it can kill.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "Inflation," was yet another fantastic installment for the season thus far. The episode did a great job conveying the urgency in the midst of this war against AFO and his cadre of villains. The Heroes worked hard for a distraction, and things did not turn out as planned, much worse indeed.

During the previous episode, Toga got the upper hand and managed to pull Deku through their warp instead of letting him go with his designated team. Of course, this causes confusion and terror, and now it is time to scramble and make new plans while Deku tries to get to his designated point. Even Aizawa realizes it will put them in more danger to have Monoma stop Erasure, and he advises Deku of this. Now it's a matter of buying time and distracting Shigaraki whose body has now changed to accommodate all his new Quirks. I really thought he killed Mirko for a hot second. And really, who thought of putting hot-headed Mirko with hot-headed Bakugo on the same team? But yeah, Shigaraki's new body-shifty-power reminded me a lot of Mahito.

Anyway, all the way – super far away – we have Deku being chased by Toga, who confesses to him that she loves him, and her view on love is quite a little distorted, as we have seen before. When she loves someone, it seems the only way she can be satisfied is by becoming them. I liked how they conveyed her mental state with shadows of her expressions. It did a great job in escalating the levels of unhinged. So much so that even Deku's Danger Sense does not even alert him of Toga's advances. Froppy, being a great friend, intervenes at the right moment to make sure Toga does not reveal Ochaco's felons in front of Deku and urges him to take his leave. Deku has really become a "babu All Might," being diligent and trying to do the right thing for everyone.

At Kamino, we have Dabi nearly melting himself as he sets everything ablaze. I was surprised such a tiny team was left with him, but I can imagine not many are able to take these conditions. Things are just starting and already feeling so dark. I am here crossing my fingers and hoping for the best. I am definitely not ready for any more losses. This season of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia has done an excellent job of keeping viewers pumped for what is still to come. That said, the way things are falling, it sure seems to be like it will be a long and exhausting battle.

