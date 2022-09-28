My Hero Academia, Spy x Family & More Fuel Big Crunchyroll Weekend

Crunchyroll's supercharged Fall 2022 anime season has officially kicked off with returning hits SPY x FAMILY, My Hero Academia Season 6, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 on Saturday, October 1, as well as Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury on Sunday, October 2. Here's a rundown of this weekend's premieres.

SPY x FAMILY

Saturday, October 1, 2022

World peace is at stake, and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin, and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!

My Hero Academia Season 6

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies.

With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2

Saturday, October 1, 2022

College junior Shinichi Sakurai may have been at the mercy of his pesky junior, Hana Uzaki, but his summer vacation turned out to be boredom-free. Still, that just wasn't enough hanging out for Uzaki-chan! There's the school festival in the fall; then winter brings Christmas and all kinds of events! And this time around promises to be an even bigger blast when the delightful Uzaki family joins in! Being watched over, toyed with, pushed into action: Are we starting to see the tiniest signs of change coming to the daily lives of these ordinary students? The YA slapstick rom-com returns with a double dose of everyone's favorite annoying-cute college student!

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

Sunday, October 2, 2022

A.S. (Ad Stella) 122 ― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group, which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world.