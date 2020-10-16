Mystery Science Theater 3000 Returns for Turkey Day & You Pick The Eps

With Thanksgiving a little more than a month away, the fine folks at MST3K.org are answering the faithful's biggest wish- and they didn't need the magic of a wishbone to pull it off. Just so there's no more confusion… Turkey Day is back for 2020! That's right, Mystery Science Theater 3000 will be back to brighten up your holiday homes, but this year's going a ton more interactive. How interactive? Let's just say… you pick the episodes!

Here's how it's going to work: 24 episodes from across Joel Hodgson and Mike Nelson's runs will be placed into "riff combat," utilizing SquareOffs to match up two episodes per day to compete in a single-elimination bracket system. When the dust settles, the remaining six most popular episodes will be part of the Turkey Day marathon. For the first round of competition, Hodgson and Nelson's episodes will be paired up for combat- which means either "Team Mike" and "Team Joel" could take an advantage (though a tie really would set another nice tone, especially this year).

In case you were wondering? Yes, voting is officially underway (check it out here), and your first two selections are Eegah and Boggy Creek II: The Legend Continues… (no one said these would be easy decisions, folks). Over the next few weeks, make sure that you keep checking back every day to make sure your favorite episodes are still in play (but don't worry: you'll be getting voting reminders via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). Now if we've done out part of this properly, you should be able to check out the first SquareOff below- which also gives you the opportunity to use the comments section to (lovingly, kindly) keep the fight going. So for all of you MSTies out there, one question.

What are you waiting for? Polls are open!

UPDATE: The second day of voting as started: Swamp Diamonds vs. Devil Fish:

