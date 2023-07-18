Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: baking, cooking, Jacques Torres, Nailed It!, netflix, nicole byer

Nailed It! Goes Big with New Netflix Baking Challenge Series: Trailer

Nicole Byers & Jacques Torres return with two coaches to help amateur bakers in Netflix's The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge - here's a look!

Returning host Nicole Byer and head judge Jacques Torres are joined by two coaches in the newest twist on the Netflix series Nailed It! with The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge. Erin Jeanne McDowell and Robert Lucas are the two bakers and coaches joining this new series. On August 4th, audiences will be able to watch along as 10 contestants push for the winning goal of a 100,000-dollar award and baking skills to last a lifetime.

After 7 seasons of eating A LOT of debatably edible treats, Nicole and Jacques are ready to up the ante and give a group of motivated but inexperienced bakers the opportunity of a lifetime. Over the course of 10 episodes, Nicole and Jacques will provide 10 bakers with every tool and resource they need to go from OH NO to PRO. They'll be coached by world-renowned pastry chefs and be given the training necessary for a professional baker to succeed. The stakes and bakes are higher than ever because only the best bakers will make it to the end and compete for a huge cash prize that can help make their baking dreams come true!

Erin is currently the host of the award-winning YouTube series Bake It Up a Notch on Food52. She's also the author of three cookbooks, The Fearless Baker (2017), The Book on Pie (2020), and Savory Baking(2022). Robert is a self-taught professional cake artist (who's also known as The Sweet Impact) who only made his first cake in 2019 after a career as an IT professional. After gathering a huge following, he's also been recognized as one of TikTok's Black Trailblazers and collaborated with major brands like Oreo, Walmart, PlayStation, and more. Nicole, Jacques, Erin, Robert, and a number of celebrity guest judges arrive on Netflix screens on August 4, 2023. Episodes from the seven seasons of Nailed It! can be watched now on the platform.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!