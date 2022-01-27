Nancy Drew S03 Finale Preview: Does Nancy Have an Ace Up Her Sleeve?

Well, no one can say that The CW Nancy Drew doesn't know how to set up one helluva season finale, and we have a set of preview images as well as an episode overview and promo for "The Ransom of the Forsaken Soul" to help get you ready for the beginning of the end (at least until next season… right?). Written by Noga Landau & Alex Taub and directed by Larry Teng, the final fate of Horseshow Bay and its citizens rests with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew (Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon). But this time, the threat is the deadliest they've ever faced, and from what we saw at the end of last week's episode? There's a good chance not everyone makes it out of this alive… here's hoping at least one of them has an "ace" up their sleeve:

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 13 "The Ransom of the Forsaken Soul": SEASON FINALE – In the season finale, the fate of Horseshoe Bay rests in the hands of the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon), who must find a way to defeat their most powerful nemesis yet. Lives and hearts are in supernatural jeopardy – and a star-crossed choice will change everything, forever. Scott Wolf and Riley Smith also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Alex Taub.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nancy Drew 3×13 Promo "The Ransom Of The Forsaken Soul" (HD) Season Finale (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5SJY9WjPA4)

Season three begins one week after the season two finale when we saw Nancy's (Kennedy McMann) mystical relative Temperance Hudson return to Horseshoe Bay with a dark agenda. Nancy's hopes of leaving her hometown for college will be derailed by this mysterious nemesis, and her fate will become entwined with that of her greatest foe yet. While contending with the escalating supernatural threat from her season-long adversary, our legendary teen detective investigates a series of grisly murders that seem to be sending a message to Nancy herself. Is she being stalked by a human serial killer? Or does the murderer originate from beyond the earthly realm? And how are the killings connected to the Hudson bloodline that Temperance and Nancy both share?

On the trail of the ongoing case, the Drew Crew will team up with Nancy while also grappling with their own challenges: Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), a former mechanic turned local businessman, must navigate his burgeoning romance with George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose paranormally shortened lifespan means she only has ten years left to live. Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), having tragically parted with her ghostly soulmate, becomes drawn into the long-lost practices of her occultist ancestors. Ace (Alex Saxon), on a path to figure out his calling in life, realizes that he may have feelings for Nancy – and that he may not be the only person competing for her affection.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nancy Drew | Back On The Case | Season Trailer | The CW (https://youtu.be/lI_6ag7tEG4)

At the same time, Nancy's biological father, former billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith), and her adoptive father, attorney Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), begin to find a way forward with Nancy as a family, now that she has publicly acknowledged her parentage and vowed to rectify the criminal legacy of the Hudsons. Putting aside their previous conflicts, the two dads work to support Nancy's headstrong independence and keep her out of harm's way as best they can. Carson will spark a romance that evolves him both personally and professionally, and Ryan will find himself tempted by his previous life as the morally compromised scion to an empire.

This season's adventures will bring Nancy and her friends' standalone cases, new love interests, and emotional journeys of self-discovery – culminating in a showdown with Temperance, which results in a shattering turn that will profoundly change all of their lives.