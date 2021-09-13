Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Date Announcement Teaser Targets November

On November 5, the saga of Narcos: Mexico comes to an end with the release of the third and final season of the latest chapter in Netflix's "Narcos" franchise. Set in the 90s when the globalization of the drug business truly ignites, the 10-episode third season is set to examine the war that breaks out after Felix's arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder, and take-down only pushes real victory further away. Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa return for the series' final run. Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, and Luisa Rubino join the cast as series regulars, with Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka "Bad Bunny" guest starring. Now here's a look at the first set of preview images, followed by the date announcement teaser:

With Narcos: Mexico set to premiere on November 5, here's a look at the date announcement teaser:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Narcos: Mexico | Season 3 Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMjKnshjG6k)

Méndez's Victor Tapia is a Juarez cop with a moral dilemma; despite his misgivings over getting involved, he is drawn into the mystery of a series of brutal killings. Guerra's Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada is an independent drug trafficker whose unassuming manner belies the fact that he is quietly one step ahead of everyone else. Rubino's Andrea Nuñez is a young, idealistic & ambitious journalist whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated. Ocasio's Arturo "Kitty" Paez is a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang called the "Narco Juniors" – rich, well-connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs, and violence. Stemming from Gaumont and with Carlo Bernard serving as showrunner, Narcos: Mexico sees Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante, and Wagner Moura directing the season. Executive producers include Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, José Padilha, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard, and Eric Newman.