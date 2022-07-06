National Treasure: Edge of History: Disney+ Spinoff Series SDCC-Bound

As we loom closer to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Disney is starting to unravel the mystery that is their Disney+ TV series based on the 2004 Nicolas Cage-starred action-adventure franchise now called National Treasure: Edge of History. While The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star isn't attached officially to the spin-off, his co-star Justin Bartha, who played Riley Poole in the 2004 original and its 2007 sequel The Book of Secrets, will reprise his role in a recurring capacity joining the new cast. Edge of History is focused on Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Also joining the new National Treasure series will be Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays badass billionaire Billie, a black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; Lydon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, and Jordan Rodrigues. Production on the series is currently underway in Baton Rouge, LA. Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub, who directed both films, is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing. The films grossed a combined $788.7 million globally at the box office for Disney. The events of 2004's National Treasure followed Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates tracing a map located within the Declaration of Independence. The Book of Secrets had Ben try to clear his ancestor's name as a co-conspirator in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. Perhaps when SDCC rolls around July 21-24, Disney will finally grace us with an official poster, release date, and trailer.