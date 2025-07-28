Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 Kicking Off on October 4th

Though we don't know who the host or musical guest will be, NBC's Saturday Night Live will return on October 4th to kick off Season 51.

While it remains to be seen who will be returning to the cast, if any of the featured players will be bumped up to cast members, and who the new faces will be, we do know when NBC's Saturday Night Live will return for its 51st season. On Monday evening, NBC released its premiere dates for the 2025-2026 season, confirming that SNL will be back on our screens on Saturday, October 4th (putting it pretty much in line with the previous three seasons' return dates). As for who will be hosting and who the musical guest will be, it's a bit too soon for that – but stay tuned!

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

